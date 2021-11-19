LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A downtown convenience store was fined by the Nevada Gaming Commission in October after Las Vegas police say a cashier helped facilitate sales of methamphetamine in the business.
According to a complaint filed Oct. 20, the investigation was at the Family Food Mart at 1102 Fremont Street.
In May, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was contacted by multiple people alleging illegal drugs were being sold out of the business.
In June, a confidential informant was able to buy .62 grams of meth inside the store. The CI used a code phrase to the cashier, according to police, then was directed to someone sitting at a slot machine. That person then sold the CI meth in the gaming area, police said.
Las Vegas police had a CI purchase 1.36 grams again in June through the same method. "The CI reported to Metro that this purchase took place in full view of the cashier, and the person selling the methamphetamine did not attempt to hide the transaction from the cashier," the report said.
No arrest warrants were filed in the case.
"... This failure to prevent the above reflects or tends to reflect poorly on the reputation of gaming in the state of Nevada and/or as a detriment to the development of the gaming industry and/or tends to reflect discredit upon the state of Nevada of the gaming industry," the report said.
The Nevada Gaming Control Board requested the commission fine the business and take action as necessary.
According to NGCB records from Oct. 28, the Family Food Mart representative admitted to each allegation and agreed to pay a $25,000 fine to the commission. A condition was also added to the business' gaming license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.