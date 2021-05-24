LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In observance of Memorial Day, the Little Vegas Chapel is offering free weddings to active-duty members of the military.
The free wedding offer is valid on Monday, May 31, according to a news release.
The venue says that the wedding package is "valued at $129 and includes a traditional ceremony performed in a modern chapel, traditional wedding music, professional photography, a private online gallery, the use of a silk bouquet and boutonniere, an officiated marriage license, up to five guests, a wedding coordinator and witness provided if needed."
“We are honored to be able to give back to those who serve our country, especially after a rough year where love was often put on hold,” said Michael Kelly, managing partner of The Little Vegas Chapel. “We hope to help couples begin the next chapter of their life and be part of their happily ever after.”
Couples interested in upgrading to another wedding package are able to apply a $129 credit to any of the Little Vegas Chapel's packages, according to the release.
Those interested must call (702) 385-5683 to book a reservation and there are limited time slots available. According to the release,
the promotion cannot be applied to existing reservations. Proof of active duty is required at the time of booking and the package does not include the minister’s cash only donation starting from $60, according to the venue.
For more information, visit www.thelittlevegaschapel.com.
