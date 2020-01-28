LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A casino in downtown Las Vegas has debuted a new automated cashless gaming system, ACS Play On, for all table games.
Dubbed PlayOn, the new system will allow players to purchase casino chips using a debit card, eliminating the use of an ATM machine or the cashier's window between hands, according to a news release.
Guests can use the system to withdraw $50 - $3,000 during all casino play like blackjack and roulette.
The Reno-based company first debuted the PlayOn technology in 2019 and the D will be the first downtown Las Vegas casino to implement the system. It will also be offered at the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino.
