LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Small businesses surrounding the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas are spending thousands of dollars in preparation for thousands of customers.
In years past, the three-day festival has brought massive attendance of nearly 170,000 people. This year small businesses within the street closures of the festival have prepared.
Madero Street Tacos, located between sixth and seventh Street off Carson Avenue border one of the entrances to the festival. They decided to sell grab and go items for festival-goers passing by.
Co-owner Willis Walker said they just opened in February of this year. They're unsure what to expect for their first festival, but neighboring business owners have been coaching them on what to expect.
“Being flexible, knowing that you know people are going to want water, there going to want a place to sit down but it’s just a good opportunity to show them your business and maybe weeks from now they’ll come back," Walker said.
Executive chef Francisco Alvarez said they bought an extra $15,000 dollars worth of food.
"I did a quick inventory at 2 p.m. and it looks like a big chuck of that has already moved out," Alvarez said.
Alvarez used to work on the strip, but go laid off during the pandemic. Within a month he was able to connect with the owners of Madero Street Tacos and he's excited to show people during this busy weekend what they have to offer.
“We’re just hoping to build those relationships and all those locals to get to know us," Alvarez said.
At Juice Stars located near the entrance at sixth Street and Carson Avenue, management decided to stay open until 2 a.m. since the festival ends at 1 a.m..
Due to COVID-19, owner Sabina Coning said they're trying to get all the business they can.
“We had multiple locations, but we had to shut them down because of COVID-19 because they were asking for the rent and we couldn’t afford it- we’re a family run business," Coning said.
They're remaining location now is downtown.
Coning doesn't mind the street closures, she said there are always street closures downtown, she's welcoming all the expected foot traffic.
"We need this festival. I think after what everyone has been through- we need this festival. We need to come together and have fun and just live. Yes we need to be careful, safety is first obviously but we also need to have fun," Coning said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.