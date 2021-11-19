LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Downtown Container Park announced it is celebrating Small Business Saturday on Saturday, Nov. 27, with an all-day celebration including shopping specials and live entertainment.
Beginning at 10:00 a.m., guests can shop at different local-based vendors.
Entertainment acts throughout the day include Jonny Hazard, Container Park’s own Dream Dance NV, Indie Florentino and Sin City Devils.
More information on Downtown Container Park's Small Business Saturday can be found on www.downtowncontainerpark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.