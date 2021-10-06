LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Downtown Container Park will host its German-inspired "Oktoberfest" beer walk on Saturday, Oct. 16.
Held at Downtown Las Vegas' open-air shopping center and entertainment venue, the long-awaited return of the signature beer walk series will include bottomless beer, live music, and food specials.
The event kicks off from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with music by brass band Soul Juice.
The bottomless beer selection will include beer from local and regional breweries with a variety of drink choices including IPAs, Sierra Nevada, and Harvest Moon to name a few. Downtown Terrace, located inside Container Park, will serve up Bavarian-inspired dishes like bratwurst and pretzels with beer mustard.
Tickets are $40 each and will include bottomless beer. The event is for those 21 years and older.
Tickets can be purchased at: http://oktoberfestlv.com/
ADDRESS
707 E Fremont Street
