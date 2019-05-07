LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Major construction projects in downtown Las Vegas have been bringing jobs to the valley.
On Tuesday, Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear of Ward 5 hosted a pre-employment fair, introducing job seekers to the industry.
“We have a lot of construction happening in Ward 5 and we want to make sure people have the tools to be prepared and take advantage of those jobs,” Crear said.
Martin-Harris Construction, Molasky Group of Companies and Penta Building Group partnered with Crear for the event. Martin-Harris is the contractor on the new downtown Las Vegas municipal court house.
“We’ve proactively partnered with Councilman Crear’s office to ensure that the ward’s workforce is set up for success ahead of the job fair in August,” Martin-Harris strategic brand director Austin Kight said.
Penta is working on the Expo at World Market Center, a $100 million project set to bring 500 jobs to the valley.
“It’s really an exciting time in the valley right now,” Penta Senior Project Manager Scott Davis said. “We’re seeing trends pick up in the amount of projects.”
Davis said the company is looking for employees who specialize in everything from labors to skilled-tradesmen.
Tuesday’s fair allowed community members to learn the requirements to successfully apply during the August career fair.
“We have a bunch of jobs available and want to put people to work,” Davis said.
That growth has spread throughout the downtown area.
The Viva Vision light show canopy on Fremont Street has been getting an upgrade.
Crews are building Circa, the newest downtown hotel and need 1,500 workers to build it, according to a spokesperson for the D Las Vegas. The hotel is owned by Derek Stevens who is also launching Circa.
“It’s the first casino built in Downtown Las Vegas in decades. We’ve also got two big apartment complexes coming to Symphony Park,” Crear said.
Aspen Heights and Southernland are residential buildings set to be built at Symphony Park, he said.
For more information on Tuesday’s event and future construction opportunities, contact Austin Kight at akight@martinharris.com
When the job listings become available, positions will be listed here.
