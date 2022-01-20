LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 24-hour closure of Fourth Street between Stewart Avenue and Casino Center Boulevard is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Jan. 23.
The project will include utility adjustments, milling and repaving. Following the paving, the utilities will be raised to be flush with the new pavement.
Fourth Street will be closed to all traffic during the 24-hour period, until 7 p.m. on Jan. 24.
Casino Center Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard are recommended as alternate routes for northbound traffic.
Preliminary work was completed last fall and included improvements to the sidewalk areas to meet federal requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. It also included the reconstruction of curb and gutter. The current work includes partial-depth pavement removal, pavement reconstruction, utility adjustments and installation of new traffic delineations.
Las Vegas Paving is the contractor and the city of Las Vegas is managing the project. It's estimated to cost $200,000, which will be funded by the Nevada Motor Vehicle Fuel Tax.
