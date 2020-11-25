LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- DoorDash has added a $2 “Clark County Fee” to Clark County customers who order food delivery from its app.
The additional fee is in response to an emergency ordinance passed by the county in August which temporarily capped delivery service fees to 15%.
A spokeswoman for Doordash sent FOX5 the following statement:
During this time, providing the best possible service for our community is critically important. In select cities where lawmakers have imposed pricing regulations, DoorDash is considering various measures necessary to offset the unintended consequences of these policies. In some cases, this means charging customers an additional fee when they order from restaurants in their city. This enables us to continue facilitating convenient delivery for customers, meaningful earning opportunities for Dashers, and valuable services that help drive orders for merchants, particularly as dine-in remains limited.
Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom called the fee a misrepresentation.
“The biggest problem right now is that it says, ‘Clark County fee, $2.’ So the customer is going to think we Clark County are charging that fee and we’re getting that money. We are not. It’s not a Clark County fee, the money does not go to Clark County. It goes to a multi-billion dollar corporation in San Francisco,” said Segerblom.
so doordash is adding $2 to its delivery service charge calling it a "clark county fee." fyi door dash, clark county doesn't charge a fee, although we may be asking for attorney "fees" when we sue you for misrepresentation— Tick Segerblom (@tsegerblom) November 25, 2020
Restaurant owners and managers are pushing back, too.
“I think it’s ridiculous. On top of everything else that they charge and the amount of money they want to get food to customers, now they want an additional two dollars? It’s ridiculous. I would rather not use them as a third-party vendor,” said Michael Monguillot, general manager of Ventano Italian Grill and Seafood in Henderson.
Segerblom said while he appreciates the work DoorDash and other food delivery services are doing in Clark County, he is considering legal action.
“I don’t want to have to do it but at the end of the day if they are going to use Clark County’s name inappropriately and make them think that we are charging a fee, then yes, we can go to court and make them stop. Hopefully we don’t get there. But at the end of the day, they have no business saying Clark County is charging a fee because we are not,” said Segerblom.
A spokeswoman for DoorDash said the fee is explained when customers click on it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.