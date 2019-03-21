LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The end of an era is coming to the Las Vegas Strip.
After debuting in September 2008, Donny & Marie Osmond and Caesars Entertainment announced the final show dates for the duo's residency at The Flamingo hotel-casino. Performances have been scheduled from March 21 through Nov. 16.
"What began as only a six-week concert engagement ended up being so well received that by popular demand, the residency was extended again and again," Caesars said in a statement. "After Donny & Marie celebrated 10 years of performing on the Las Vegas stage last September, the duo will enter their 11th and final year of performances while bestowing Flamingo with their everlasting legacy."
"Donny and Marie have made an incredible impact at Flamingo Las Vegas," Damian Costa, vice president of entertainment operations at Caesars Entertainment, said. "We are honored to have been the home to such an iconic duo and their unwavering talent on stage night after night for more than 10 years."
Tickets are on sale now for the following dates:
- March 21-23, 26-30
- April 9-13, 16-20, 23-27, 30
- May 1-4, 7-11, 14-18, 21-25
- June 4-8, 11-15
- July 1-3, 5-6
- Aug. 20-24, 27-31
- Sept. 2-5, 7, 10-14, 17-21, 24-28
- Oct. 1-5, 8-12, 15-19, 29-31
- Nov. 1-2, 5-9, 12-16
Ticket prices range from $95 to $262 and can be purchased at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office by calling 702-777-2782, or 855-234-7469.
Tickets can also be purchased online.
