LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- People are dumping donations at places like Savers, even though it's closed.
Normally, staff would take the items inside and get it ready for the shelves but there's no one to do that right now, forcing it to pile up on the ground around the donation bins.
Security Officer Antoinette Durham was called back to work at Savers near Rancho Drive and Decatur Boulevard on Tuesday after getting laid off for the last few weeks.
“Nobody’s watching the store so I wasn’t surprised that people start, you know taking things that wasn’t theirs," she said.
Durham was hired to protect the donations but she was also told to help prevent the pile up.
"A couple people today when they brought donations, I tell them, 'If it don’t fit in the bin, we’re not going to be allowed to take it,'" she said.
Durham said they had a rug, car seat, printer and boxes.
"People don’t listen. They put it right back there anyways I guess they didn’t want to take it back home," she said.
Metro Police said vandals and looters are causing damage and a huge mess.At the Savers on Lake Mead Boulevard near Rampart, the donation pile was even bigger.
Spring cleaning may have started up a little early this year with everyone stuck at home. While the intentions are good, the CEO of Savers wrote on its website to hold off on donating until the stores reopen.
In the meantime, Goodwill is still accepting donations during certain hours.
Even during record high unemployment, President and CEO of Goodwill Southern Nevada Rick Neal said the Las Vegas community remains generous.
"We’re down about 20 percent from this time last year but it’s been really strong and they’re coming in large bunches," said Neal.
Neal said they had some problems with stealing.
"It happened early on. What was happening was, people were leaving things after our donation hours and we ask that people not do that," said Neal.
Neal said they have "no contact" drop off locations.
"There’s a two fold benefit here, one is yes, this is great merchandise that we will be able to sell and continue to serve our communities through our mission services but it's also keeping it out of the landfill and But it’s also keeping it out of the landfills and getting dumped somewhere else," said Neal.
To check Goodwill donation hours, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.