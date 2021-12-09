LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Time is running out to donate to the Shade Tree's annual holiday shopping event.
The event gives children staying at the shelter the opportunity to shop for items to give to their mothers this holiday season.
Items needed include: bath and body products, jewelry, perfume, wallets, winter clothing and gift wrapping supplies.
Donations are needed by Friday, Dec. 10. To make an appointment, email donations@theshadetree.org.
Donators are asked to place unwrapped items in a bag or box and mark it as "holiday shopping event."
