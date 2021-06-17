LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- HomeAid Southern Nevada is accepting donations through June 30 for a July pop-up "shop" to benefit the homeless community.
The pop-up, in partnership with Care Complex, will be held on July 10 at the Corridor of Hope, 200 Foremaster Lane.
Those interested in donating can purchase clothing through HomeAid's Amazon wish list by clicking here.
“This pop-up shop aims to supply those experiencing homelessness with basic necessities to feel more comfortable in their daily lives,” said Nat Hodgson, CEO of Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, in a media statement. “Through these efforts, those individuals may feel more well-equipped to becoming self-reliant.”
The event will provide hundreds of individuals the chance to "shop" donated clothing. Backpacks with shampoo, body wash, lotion and sunscreen packets will also be available.
