LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Metal meters near the curb. "Insert coin here." Expired.
You may have seen these meters while strolling around downtown Las Vegas. But did you know that some of them are helping to fight homelessness in the valley?
Since their inception in 2010, Donation Station meters have been placed in and around Fremont Street in an effort to inspire change with your change.
Passersby can donate spare change in what looks like a parking meter to combat Las Vegas' homeless problem.
"Restored parking meters are painted a vibrant color and installed in strategic downtown locations with significant foot traffic and panhandling issues," City of Las Vegas spokesperson Natasha Shahani said in a statement. "Funds collected go directly to enhancing the city’s Housing and Homeless Services Program which assists the homeless or preventing homelessness with services such as transportation, shelter and other supportive essentials."
Local organizations partner with the city to sponsor each meter with a logo wrap.
"We had some old meters that we needed to have re-purposed," Community Services Administrator at City of Las Vegas, Arcelia Barajas said Thursday. "Along with the continued growth of homelessness issues in the community, we just thought it was a great idea."
Since 2010, about $18,000 in donations has been collected.
Call 702-229-2330 for more information on sponsorships and locations.
