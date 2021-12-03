LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With Christmas quickly approaching, Shake Shack is rewarding hungry diners who donate a toy at its Las Vegas Valley restaurants.
According to a news release, through Dec. 13, Shake Shack is inviting guests to donate new and unwrapped toys at locations in Downtown Summerlin, The District at Green Valley Ranch and Las Vegas North Premium Outlets.
The first 600 people will receive a voucher for one free shake, the release says.
The toys will will be distributed by Wonder of Christmas to local families in need on Dec. 16 at the Cambridge Recreation Center, Shake Shack says.
