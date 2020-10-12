LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Donald Trump Jr. will headline a campaign event Wednesday night in Las Vegas.
Donald Trump Jr.'s campaign event will be held at Civil Werx, 4845 Judson Avenue.
According to the campaign, doors will open at 5 p.m. for the event, which is planned to begin at 6:30 p.m.
The event follows a similar campaign event hosted by Ivanka Trump on Monday in Las Vegas.
Those interested in attending must RSVP online. Attendees are permitted to register for up to two tickets per phone number.
Click HERE for more information.
