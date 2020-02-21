LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Donald Trump took the stage in Las Vegas Friday afternoon to address the city in his tour of "Keep America Great" rallies across the nation, just one day before the Nevada Democratic Caucus.
Trump discussed everything from the results of this year's Oscars to the Miracle on Ice 1980 hockey team.
"They announced a movie from South Korea," Trump said of Academy Award winning film "Parasite." "I don't get it."
WATCH HERE:
MIKE PENCE ADDRESSES LAS VEGAS
Vice President Mike Pence addressed a large crowd at the Las Vegas Convention Center ahead of President Donald Trump's "Keep America Great" Rally on Friday.
Pence touched on myriad topics including: the right to bear arms, the "forgotten men and women of America," pro-choice rights and the upcoming election.
"In three short years, we've made America Great Again," Pence said. "But we need to Keep America great again by electing Donald Trump president."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.