LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Employees at The Shade Tree are doing their best to deal with a spike in domestic violence cases as the holidays near.
"Just come October to today our case loads have doubled," Angela Reyes with The Shade Tree says. They said they don't now why their numbers spike during the holidays, but they do.
"We serve up to 162 clients, but currently we have 175 in the building," Reyes said.
Even though they are already over capacity, The Shade Tree said they have trouble turning people away. On top of what they're already doing, each night they're also putting out mats for people to sleep on. Instead of 162 or 175, they're actually sleeping 200 women and children every night.
Antiqua Miller is one of the women they've helped.
She has three kids, ages 13, 6 and 5. Miller said one of the most difficult things, beyond dealing with the abuse, is trying to explain to her kids why they aren't home for Christmas.
And she's not alone. The Shade Tree said with the influx of cases they're seeing, they have a ton of kids in their facility, from newborns to teenagers.
"Beyond what they are already going through they're thinking, 'What do I do for my kids for Christmas? How do I explain this to them?'" Reyes said. "This is not home, it's difficult. And these kids, they're secondary victims, they have trauma, too."
That's why The Shade Tree tries to make the situation during the holidays as normal as possible. The have a tree and decorations, and they're all ready for Christmas day.
"We wake them up really early so they get to see Santa and take pictures with Santa and even get a gift from Santa," Reyes said. "We try to offer as much as we can to give them a normal Christmas like they would have in their own home."
And as much as The Shade Tree helps women like Antiqua Miller, they also focus on the children and getting them the help they need, as well. Right now, that means making Christmas as special as possible.
"We need everyone's involvement, it is vital," Reyes said. "[These kids] are our future, we have kids zero to 17. We are changing children's lives in here everyday."
