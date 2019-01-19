LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and SWAT responded to a domestic incident in the far northeast valley on Saturday.
According to police, the incident began about 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 19 on the 2100 block of Exeter Drive, near Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards.
The incident later turned into a barricade. The suspect was taken into custody about 4 p.m., police said.
