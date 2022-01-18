LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Henderson and the Dollar Loan Center are partnering to host a pair of upcoming job fairs at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson.
The job fairs will be on Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 12 from 1 to 5 p.m.
The Dollar Loan Center and City of Henderson are seeking to fill a variety of positions at the new arena in anticipation of the Dollar Loan Center, opening in March 2022.
Open positions include security officers, guest services, ticket office clerks, audio visual technicians, bartenders, cashiers and retail workers.
Details on the job fairs can be found at HendersonSilverKnights.com.
