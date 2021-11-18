LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Department of Justice announced $139 million in grants will go towards hiring law enforcement in an effort to advance community policing.
The funding comes from the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office). It will provide direct funding to 183 law enforcement agencies across the country, giving them the opportunity to hire 1,066 additional officers.
“We are committed to providing police departments with the resources needed to help ensure community safety and build community trust,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The grants we are announcing today will enable law enforcement agencies across the country to hire more than 1,000 additional officers to support vitally important community oriented policing programs.”
Three departments in Nevada will receive funding totaling $750,000.
- Nevada System of Higher Education —– $125,000
- Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe —– $125,000
- City of Sparks —– $500,000
The COPS Hiring Program (CHP) is a competitive award program intended to reduce crime and and enhance public safety through community policing. It provides direct funding to police departments across the country.
Of the agencies that received funding, approximately half will use it to focus on building trust between law enforcement and communities; 41 agencies will seek to address high rates of gun violence; 21 will focus on other areas of violence; and 19 will focus CHP resources on combating hate and domestic extremism or supporting police-based responses to persons in crisis.
More on information on CHP can be found here.
