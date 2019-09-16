You can celebrate the end of summer with your furry friend during a swim event for dogs Saturday in Henderson.
As part of the Doggie Paddle & Play Day event, guests can bring their four-legged friends for a dip in the Activity Pool at Black Mountain Aquatic Complex, 599 Greenway Road.
All dogs should be dog (and people) friendly and must be checked in prior to going swimming. You will need to provide proof of vaccination, City of Henderson said on its website.
If registered in advance, the cost is $10 per dog. Those who register at the event will pay $15. Human friends may attend for free. However, the may not enter the water.
Dogs 40 lbs. & under: 8:00am-9:30am
Dogs 41-89 lbs.: 9:45am-11:15am and 11:30am-1:00pm
Dogs 90 lbs. and over: 1:15pm-2:45pm
