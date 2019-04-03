LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — Meat stuffed with poisonous chemicals has been showing up at a number of homes in a Las Vegas neighborhood, killing and sickening dogs.
Dog owner Sean Cornwall had his four dogs outside in his backyard on Thursday in the Lakes neighborhood, near Sahara Avenue and Ft. Apache, when they discovered a pack of meat stuffed with seeds.
“He went right past this bush and came right back behind here and pulled it out and started going to town. Chewy, the dad, went to town 12-13 minutes before the other two came over,” Cornwall said.
Of the four dogs, only three of them got near the meat, but by the time Sean’s wife found them about 30 minutes later, three of the dogs were having seizures.
“I’m just overwhelmed that somebody is so heartless that they want to hurt something that’s so innocent. All these dogs want to do is just give somebody love,” Cornwall said.
This was not the first time this had happened to the Cornwall family or to other residents in the area. His neighbor found several meat patties and meatballs stuffed with rat pellets and seeds over the course of the past 5 years.
“Our first two incidents it was hamburger patties. Hamburgers with rat pellets in it and they came up incline here and they made sure to walk to where we pen our dogs and drop the burger in there,” Connie Robertson-Butler said.
Sean, Connie and a number of residents in the area do have security cameras in place. None have been able to catch the person responsible for the poisoned meat.
Several families have filed police reports over the past several years. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said animal cruelty detectives were working to investigate the crime.
The homeowner’s association, Nevada Community Management, said they plan on having more security canvas the surrounding streets.
People in the surrounding community are also taking precautions to make sure their pets are safe.
“We put up some side gates that will prevent the dogs from going down the alley on each side of the house so that they’re back 15-20 feet. So if someone did throw something over we may have a chance to see it first,” neighbor David Lamron said.
The Cornwall family set up a reward for anyone that has information on the person responsible for this. They’ve set up a GoFundMe page as well.
Police advise homeowners call 3-1-1 if they see suspicious people throwing things into homes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call LVMPD’s Animal Cruelty Division 702-828-3307.
