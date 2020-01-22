LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A North Las Vegas pet owner said her dog was misplaced by the Animal Foundation after it was euthanized.
Rhonda Reynolds said she took her 8-year-old dog Jax to the Animal Foundation to be euthanized after treatment for his ailments did not make him better.
She said she paid a fee to have Jax euthanized and told the Animal Foundation she wanted a paw print taken by the mortuary so she could always remember her beloved Pomeranian mix.
When the mortuary went to the Animal Foundation to pick up Jax for the cremation, she said she was told by the mortuary that Jax was gone.
“The mortuary called me and said that they had lost my dog. And I asked him how do you lose a dog? How does that happen?” said Reynolds.
The Animal Foundation sent FOX5 the following statement:
According to our records, the owner did come in for humane euthanasia and at that time she did not place a formal request for private cremation. Since she did not request private cremation at the time euthanasia services were provided, the remains were not individually tagged for private cremation, and therefore the remains were processed for communal cremation at the provider’s location. Providing pain-free, respectful, and dignified end-of-life care for a cherished pet is of the utmost importance to our trained staff at The Animal Foundation. The process in which we humanely euthanize an animal is the same, whether a patron requests private or communal cremation.
Reynolds claims she was specific about wanting her dog individually cremated and said the Animal Foundation must have made a mistake.
“They didn’t just lose him. They put him on a pile with a bunch of other dogs. That’s not OK. He didn’t deserve that. He deserved better," she said.
The mortuary reimbursed Reynolds for the cost of the acrylic paw print memorial. Reynolds said she does not want anything more from the Animal Foundation, only an assurance no one else would endure the same loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.