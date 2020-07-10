LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Andre James in South Jordan, Utah, found a surprise when playing remotely on a claw machine in Las Vegas.
"I actually emailed their customer support or whatever and ended getting a response saying, 'yeah that was our company dog,'" James said. "I'm just glad the dog didn't get hurt ... with the crane or something like that."
WinnerWinner.com, based in Las Vegas, has several claw machines that allow people to play from hundreds of miles away. When James was playing and found the company's dog, Izzy, trapped inside, he quickly found that she was too heavy for the claw to pick up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.