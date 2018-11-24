LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were on scene of a crash in downtown Las Vegas that killed a dog and left its owner with life-threatening injuries.
Officers responded about 1:14 p.m. on Saturday, police said, to Charleston Boulevard and Bruce Street, Metro Lt. Richard Meyers said.
Two cars crashed, Meyers said, causing a white sedan to hit a pedestrian and his dog on the northwest corner of the intersection.
The man was taken to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries, while his dog died at the scene.
No other details were immediately available. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.