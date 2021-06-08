LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- During Pride Month, doctors are hoping to inform the LGBTQ community of resources for specific health and wellness needs.
Healthcare providers are spreading a message that doctors are available and it’s a judgement free zone.
Doctors are doing outreach to inform the public of financial and social challenges within the LGBTQ community.
"I think one of the biggest things is a fear of stigmatization and fear of judgment. I really do want to make a safe space for people to come here to provide their health care," said Dr. Christina Madison of The Public Health Pharmacist.
According Dr. Maddison, members of the LGBTQ community have growing health disparities.
"Our LGBTQ brothers and sisters do suffer from specific health disparities. They're more likely to have STDs or HIV. We also know that they're more likely to experience things like anxiety, depression," Dr. Madison said.
The Huntridge Family Clinic offers care for those with or without insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.