LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- This Halloween, a Las Vegas local could get paid for dry, brittle trees in their yard. Moon Valley Nurseries is bringing back its scary tree contest and is already getting lots of submissions.
The contest encourages people living in the Las Vegas area to submit images of their trees that are in any way scary looking, dead and brittle. The person with the scariest tree will get a tree makeover from Moon Valley Nurseries.
The makeover includes tree trimming, removal, fertilizing or a brand new tree up to a $1,000 value.
To enter, tree owners need to submit a photo of their scariest tree and fill out the submission form on Moon Valley Nurseries website here.
The contest is open now through Oct. 31.
