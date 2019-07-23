LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rep. Susie Lee introduced the Deter Obnoxious, Nefarious, and Outrageous Telephone Calls (DO NOT) Call Act in an effort to deter illegal robocalls.
The measure will improve enforcement and enhance penalties for violations made under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).
"I've gotten to the point I just don't even answer my phone, and if there's an emergency, I'm in trouble because it's just so annoying," Norma Husband said.
Nevada has a high volume of robocalls. According to the robocall index system YouMail, Nevada received more than 39 million robocalls last month.
"I'm irritated because many times I'm busy. And many times I have some very important things to do and it's difficult," Juanita Moulton said.
In a statement, Rep. Lee said:
Illegal robocalls affect nearly every American and pose a serious threat to our most vulnerable populations, especially our senior citizens who are targets of fraud. Nevada has one of the highest senior citizen populations in the country, so this issue definitely hits home for our state, which is why I’m glad that Senator Cortez-Masto is taking the lead on this legislation in the Senate. Despite strong enforcement efforts, robocalls continue to skyrocket to the point that you’re better off just not answering your phone. The DO NOT Call Act implements stronger enforcement and severe penalties for those initiating robocalls, and will make these aggressors think twice before continuing this bothersome, illegal practice.
The DO NOT Call Act would create a penalty that includes up to one year in prison for willful and knowing violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), with penalties in increasing severity for aggravated offenses including:
- a previous conviction under the section
- an offense involving more than 100,000 violations in a day, 1,000,000 in a month, or 10,000,000 in year
- the offense was committed in furtherance of a felony
- the offense caused loss to 1 or more persons aggregating $5,000 in a year
Aggravated offenses are subject to a maximum three year prison sentence.
The maximum penalty for civil forfeiture and criminal fines would be raised from $10,000 to $20,000 per violation for falsifying caller ID.
