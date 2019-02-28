LAS VEGAS -- Police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a 2015 Las Vegas murder case.
Anthony Eiermann, 35, was charged Tuesday with open murder of a homeless man that occurred on March 5, 2015.
According to an arrest report, a black male was found bound with a parachute cord and burned on Sandy Valley Road south of SR 160.
Evidence suggested that a vehicle had backed into the turnout area when the body was dumped and subsequently set on fire with gasoline. White tissue paper and plastic was found near the body.
Toxicology reports revealed that the victim had toxic levels of methamphetamine in his system when he died, but the Clark County coroner could not determine to cause or manner of death.
The report noted that during the investigation, detectives interviewed the victim's friends and known associates, one of which claimed that the apartment complex the victim lived in was set on fire to cover-up the killing.
Police said detectives interviewed a woman who lived at the complex. She told investigators that Eiermann, who has also lived in the building, said a rug was placed in a fireplace in the complex, causing the damage.
According to the report, Eiermann told investigators he did not know the cause of the apartment fire.
Forensic investigators confirmed DNA underneath the victim's fingernails was linked to Eiermann in March 2016, according to the report.
Eiermann denied knowing the victim to investigators. When investigators told Eiermann that his DNA was found on the victim, Eiermann requested a lawyer and was no longer interviewed.
After additional interviews with people who knew the suspect and the victim, a warrant for Eiermann's arrest was issued Feb. 13.
Eiermann's first court appearance was scheduled for Friday morning.
