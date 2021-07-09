LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Your next new driver's license or ID card you receive from a Nevada DMV office will have a new look.
According to the DMV, Cards issued by the Sahara office in Las Vegas will feature the new design beginning Monday, July 12. The Reno office will begin issuing the new design on Wednesday, July 14.
DMV Online Services will convert to the new cards no later than August 1. All DMV offices will be issuing the new credential by September 1. All cards will continue to be mailed to customers.
The DMV said the new license also has updated security features.
According to a release, the new license was designed by a committee of DMV experts working closely with the Nevada Highway Patrol, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, other law enforcement agencies and the DMV’s card production partner, Idemia.
Nevada’s “Battle Born” insignia is featured on the front of the license and is complemented by the year of Nevada statehood, 1864.
One feature, according to the DMV, is that the federal Real ID marker has been changed from a gold circle to the outline of Nevada.
In terms of security, the DMV says the new credential’s increased security features include:
- A laser engraved ghost image repeated from the photograph
- A laser ablation or etching of the card holder’s initials and year of birth over the top of the driver photograph
- The holder’s date of birth is restated in larger type with a raised feel
- The background features a guilloche security design with waves and patterns printed in very fine lines that are not able to be scanned or easily reproduced
- High resolution, “split fountain” printing in which the background colors fade from blue to green and back to blue across the face of the card
“The cards are beautiful but please don’t visit a DMV office just to get one,” said DMV Director Julie Butler.
Customers will receive the new design at renewal or another license transaction such as a name or address change.
The DMV notes that previously issued credentials are still valid until the expiration date listed on the card. Individuals are not required to replace their current driver’s license or ID card unless their current credential is expiring, the holder needs a duplicate card or there is a need to update the information such as a name or address change, according to the agency.
“It is important to note that documents with the old design will remain valid and in circulation until 2029,” Butler said. “Those who have a card with the previous design will still be able to use it for all its intended purposes until it reaches its expiration date.”
