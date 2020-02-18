DMV rolls out plates for self-driving cars

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is preparing Nevadans for the upcoming Real ID deadline by offering town hall meetings across the state.

Residents of Nevada will have the opportunity to visit four meeting sites on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

In Las Vegas, a meeting will be held at the West Flamingo DMV office at 6 p.m. Meetings will be held in Elko and Carson City at 5 p.m. Reno will also be meeting at 6 p.m.

People who attend the meetings can bring Real ID documentation for DMV officials to review. Boarding passes will be given to residents who present all required paperwork for faster service.

"We don't want a single Nevadan to get turned away at the airport for non-compliant identification," Governor Steve Sisolak said. "A Real ID ensures that Nevadans can continue to securely and efficiently travel for work and leisure.”

October 1, 2020 is the deadline for residents to comply with the Real ID guidelines. Anyone traveling will need a Real ID license or another form of identification, like a passport to fly on a domestic airline flight.

REQUIREMENTS

The DMV urges people to check their licenses for a gold star in the upper right corner.

"If your license has the gold star, you already have a Real ID. You're good to go," Butler said. "If not, visit GetRealNevada.com, find out exactly what documents you need and bring them to a town hall or to another DMV office for review."

Residents should still book appointments at area state offices, and a Real ID transaction can be coupled with other DMV needs.

DMV Town Hall Meeting Schedule

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Location

Start Time

Address

Carson City

5 p.m.

555 Wright Way

Elko

5 p.m.

3920 E. Idaho Street

Las Vegas

6 p.m.

8250 West Flamingo Rd

Reno

6 p.m.

305 Galletti Way

Links

TSA Acceptable IDs for Airport Checkpoints

https://www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/identification

U.S. Travel Association Real ID Stats and Research

https://www.ustravel.org/issues/real-id

Real ID Interactive Checklist for Nevada

https://getrealnevada.com/

Real ID Complete Information

https://dmvnv.com/realid.htm

