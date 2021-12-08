LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Before you make an appointment to go into a Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles office, which could take weeks, the agency wants you to know about some online services not everyone knows about.
“If you buy a car from a Nevada dealer, truck or even motorcycle, you can register it online and get license plates in the mail without going into the DMV at all,” said DMV spokesman Kevin Malone.
Malone said some people may be reluctant to go online because they’re not comfortable with using technology. And there are other reasons people don’t know about that online service.
“People don’t know about it because you don’t buy a car all the time. It’s an occasional thing, once every couple of years. And it’s something very easy to forget. So, you go out and buy a car and you’re happy that you bought it and you just think that you have to come in instead of being able to do it online,” said Malone.
Malone said 25,000 people a month buy a vehicle from a Nevada dealer, and said half of them make appointments to visit a DMV to register that vehicle. If all of them did that online, that would free up about 150,000 appointments a year.
“If we can get more people to use the online registration it will be a very big help for the offices. We consider this transaction the low hanging fruit if you will,” said Malone.
There is something else Malone said people may not know. A few months ago, you could only get a charitable license plate by going into a DMV office. Malone said you can now get those online.
People who are registering a car from out of state still have to visit a DMV office. But the DMV is hoping to move that and other services online.
The DMV wants to know more about customer experiences with the DMV to help improve service. The DMV is asking people to fill out a customer survey on its website. Officials said it takes about 10 minutes.
