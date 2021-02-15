LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clifton Cole is an architectural engineer who is using technology to try and encourage the younger generation to consider a career in construction.
Cole is also a member of the Black community. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 6% the construction industry’s workforce is Black.
Cole said he would like to see that change.
“I think there has been a lot of focus on diversity, gender and race especially, with some of the social injustices we have seen the past few months,” said Cole.
Cole has a useful tool he employs to try and draw younger people into considering a career in construction and not just within the Black community.
He is the Penta Building Group’s Director of Virtual Design.
“The technology field in construction is very exciting,” he said.
His department creates 3D models of future projects for engineers to study before it even begins.
“We’re able to see the 3D model that we build and then go to the job site to see how you take it from the virtual world to a reality,” he said.
He regularly visits schools promoting the industry and how his job has changed since he started working in Las Vegas 15 years ago.
Cole not only heads the company division, he also mentors young kids and is involved in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.
He said he believes to break down racial walls, it’s important to open a dialogue.
“Start the conversation about what diversity means and how it can impact an individual or a company and also expand that conversation and take into consideration diverse perspectives," he said.
