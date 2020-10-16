LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An assistant U.S. Attorney has been appointed to handle complaints of election fraud and voting rights concerns.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jamie Mickelson was appointed as Nevada's District Election Officer (DEO), announced the U.S. Attorney for Nevada on Friday. Election Officers are responsible for handling voters' concerns in consultation with the Justice Department.
The department’s Election Day Program aims to promote confidence in the election by providing local points of contact for the public to report possible election fraud and voting rights violations while the polls are open through election day.
Federal law protects against voting crimes as intimidating, bribing or impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes, and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input. It also protects the right of voters to mark their own ballot or to be assisted by a person of their choice.
To respond to complaints of election fraud or voting rights concerns that come up before or one Election Day, DEO Mickelson will be reachable by phone while polls are open. She can be reached at (702) 388-6336.
