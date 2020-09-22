LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Eighth Judicial District Court resumed jury trials this week with changes to the courtroom due to COVID-19.
Changes to the courtroom include air purification, rapid testing, partitions and social distance between jurors.
Jury trials had been suspended and postponed since March 14.
“District Court is committed to safely resuming jury trials in Clark County in order to fulfill the court’s responsibility of providing fair and timely administration of justice,” said Chief Judge Linda Bell in a written statement. “We worked closely with several entities, including Clark County, University Medical Center, the State of Nevada’s Division of Health and Human Services and the Southern Nevada Health District to develop and implement a very comprehensive plan that enables the court to resume its in-person jury operation in a manner that protects those who participate in the jury trial process during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The in-person trial process is changed from jury selection to deliberation.
Details of the changes can be read by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.