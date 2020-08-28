LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With student’s now learning from home, business owners near high schools and junior high schools say they are not seeing nearly as much foot traffic.
“Average I used to sell 10-15 pizzas just from the kids coming out of school. Now sell 10-15 pizzas less a day, which is impacting me a lot. Times 52 weeks, that’s a lot of money I’ve lost,” said Dion Yagobi, owner of Sohia’s Pizzeria located walking distance to Cannon Junior High School and Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts.
Noon’s Boba Cafe near Green Valley High School is going through the same thing.
“It’s getting hard because 70 percent of our customers are kids from school,” said Noon Ketsorn, owner of Noon’s Boba Cafe.
She said the line would stretch from the cash register to the door after school and mornings were busy with students looking to get caffeinated before class.
“In the morning they would come with their friends here and study before school. Get some drinks,” said Ketsorn.
To make up for lost income, Ketsorn is now offering a 15 percent discount to students with a school ID.
Yagobi has stopped charging a three dollar delivery fee, hoping students will once again order from his pizzeria.
