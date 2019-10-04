LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nineteen people were displaced after a fire early Friday morning at an apartment complex in the central Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and Clark County Fire Department responded to the fire at 4264 Silver Dollar Avenue near Arville Street and Sahara Avenue Oct. 4. When firefighters arrived, flames were coming of of an upstairs apartment in the two-story building with eight units.
The building was evacuated and the fire was put under control before second alarm units responded.
LVFR said one person was transported to University Medical Center after being cut by broken glass.
LVFR investigated and determined the fire was caused by unattended cooking. The occupant told investigators they started cooking with grease and while waiting for it to warm up, they fell asleep.
LVFR said cooking-related fires are the leading cause of fires in Las Vegas.
The family of two adults and four children were able to escape, LVFR said. One dog died of smoke inhalation, one dog escaped and another dog is missing.
The family of five adults and seven children in the unit below the one that caught fire was also displaced due to water damage. All displaced individuals and being assisted by the American Red Cross, LVFR said.
Damage from the fire was estimated at $75,000.
