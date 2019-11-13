LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Have you ever wondered what kind of food you could make with cannabis? A Las Vegas Valley dispensary is holding a class to teach you just that.
The+Source, which launched its "Higher Education" series in 2017 through its Las Vegas location, is expanding its free course offerings to Henderson for the first time with the "Cooking with Cannabis" class.
Taught by Tony Robinson, community outreach coordinator for The+Source, the class will be held on Nov. 13 from 7-8 p.m. at the Henderson Multigenerational Center, 250 S. Green Valley Parkway.
According to a description, the free class will teach attendees how to "get creatively safe with your edibles."
You must be 21 and older to attend the class. If you can't make tonight's class, the dispensary will hold a course on cannabis industry jobs on Dec. 11.
For more information, visit: thesourcenv.com/higher-education/
