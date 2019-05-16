LAS VEGAS (FOX5)- Las Vegas Metro police receive approximately 7,800 calls every day into their call station.
The first to answer calls when emergencies come in are dispatchers.
‘You are hearing people’s worst nightmare stories on the worst days of their lives,” LVMPD Communications Supervisor Christie Cullum said.
Cullum has been answering calls for more than 20 years. She said the job never gets easier.
“People are calling 911. Not because they're having a good day. It's probably the worst day of their life, something terrible is happening to them. Something that's causing the to call 911, “ Cullum says.
Dispatchers can be answering a call about a lost cell phone and the next one they answer may be one from a suicidal person.
It's these type of calls that are difficult for call takers to erase from their minds which adds to the stress of their job, they said.
“They don't get to hear what actually happened. That picture that they painted when they were taking the call they don’t know what happened when officers went out there," Cullum said.
On top of taking calls, dispatchers must be able to multi-task, answer phone calls, handle five computer screens, two different keyboards, all while trying to ask several questions that will help officers going to an emergency.
To help alleviate some of this stress, dispatchers are able to step out, clear their minds to help forget the call they may have just taken.
Cullum said many of them are so drained by the end of their shifts, "We take a moment and just 'phewww,' so when we get home we’re spent we don't want to talk about it. We don't want to talk about work, we don't want to think about it.”
Cullum said the job is rewarding knowing how much they're helping the community.
“We are here, we are that calm voice on the other end of the line and that makes a huge difference and we’re very proud of that” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.