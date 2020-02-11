LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Get ready to pay even more money if you're planning to visit the Happiest Place on Earth.
Disneyland on Tuesday raised ticket prices, pushing the cost of some one-day passes above $200 for the first time, according to the Los Angeles Times.
As part of the theme park's tiered pricing that charges more for days based on demand, one-day ticket prices rose as much as 5 percent, the LA Times noted.
A one-day ticket to one park on low demand days — mid-week and typically off-season — will remain the same at $104.
However, a one-day, one park ticket on peak days — for example weekends in the summer — will increase to $159.
According to Yahoo, Park Hopper tickets, which allow guests entry to both Disneyland and California Adventure, will now cost $209 on the most in-demand dates, up from $199. Park Hopper tickets on low-demand days will increase to $154, Yahoo said.
To check dates and prices, visit: disneyland.disney.go.com/tickets/
Prices also increased on the digital MaxPass add-on.
Maxpass, which allows guests to get FastPass tickets and unlimited digital photo downloads, will now cost $20 per ticket.
