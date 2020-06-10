The character Brer Rabbit, from the movie, "Song of the South," is depicted near the entrance to the Splash Mountain ride in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, March 21, 2007. Walt Disney Co.'s 1940s film "Song of the South" produced one of the brand's most famous songs _ the Oscar-winning "Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah" _ and inspired two theme park rides. Each lives on, but the movie remains hidden in the Disney archives, never released on video in the United States and criticized as racist for its depictions of Southern plantation blacks. (AP Photo/John Raoux)