LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police were investigating after the body of a 70-year-old man was discovered in his home Saturday.
Police were conducting a welfare check about 9:30 a.m. Saturday when they found body of John Capparelli in a house in the 1400 block of Bonner Springs Drive, near Eastern Avenue and Reunion Drive, according to a release from the Henderson Police Department.
Capparelli moved to Henderson from New Jersey, where he was a teacher. Before he was a teacher, he was a Roman Catholic priest.
More than two dozen men have come forward saying Capparelli abused them sexually or physically dating back to the 1970s. Multiple accusations said Capparelli made them wrestle in swimwear while he took photos.
Capparelli was never convicted, but he was named by the New Jersey dioceses in February as one of 188 priests and deacons "credibly accused" of sexual abuse of children, according to NJ.com.
The report lists Capparelli of Newark, having worked at Our Lady of Fatima (North Bergen), Oratory Prep (Summit), Holy Trinity (Westfield), St. Theresa (Kenilworth), Temporary Chaplain - Valley Hospital (Ridgewood).
A detailed report by NJ Advance Media in 2013 said Capparelli was suspended from the ministry in 1992, then became a public school teacher in 1993. He wasn't charged with a crime.
His teaching certificates were revoked 20 years later after the allegations came to light once more. The newspaper in New Jersey linked Capparelli to a fetish website that he ran from his home, then disclosed the stories of many of his accusers.
Then in the years following, he moved to Henderson.
Neighbors told FOX5 that the man was quiet, and kept to himself. Another described him as pleasant and said they spoke to him when they walked their dogs.
"You never know who your neighbors are," John Deangelo.
The Clark County Coroner's Office said he was shot in the neck and ruled his death homicide. No suspect information was available on Monday night, police said.
This was Henderson's third homicide of 2019.
