LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Vaccination efforts are in full force all over Nevada, and those who administer the vaccine get hungry.
On Tuesday, volunteers in North Las Vegas helped serve lunch for those who are putting shots in arms at Canyon Springs High School.
North Las Vegas Deputy Fire Chief Travis Anderson told FOX5 this means the world to his team.
"We've had a lot of community support. everyone is running around tackling the [COVID-19] problem, so it's awesome having a team that's going to come here and feed our staff," Anderson said. "We have about 60 people here, veterinarians from the USDA, National Guard, FEMA people our firefighters, just a team from across the country coming here to try to get people vaccinated. So we're working our butts off to try to get 2000 people done a day at our site. So to have someone come here, cook for us, have some warm food to show that appreciation means everything to our team."
It's part of a partnership between the Chef Jeff Project and Neighborhood Housing Services Of Southern Nevada.
Chef Jeff Henderson created the "Second Chance Catering", which is a program that helps disenfranchised youth.
Henderson, who has been incarcerated himself, said he feels it's good to give troubled young people a second chance.
"I think when people come up and see the young kids cooking and serving them, it inspires people to want to give back. To want to create second chances for these folks," Henderson said. "They grew up under some harsh conditions, 3 of our young boys have been shot, they all served time, they're on probation. Some of our kids have a 14, 15 year age difference between youth and mom. Drug addiction runs deep, dysfunctional families, children of incarcerated parents. Many of these kids their parents are in prison, we run a whole gamut over here."
The Chef Jeff Project is an organization that creates opportunities for disenfranchised youth, formerly incarcerated individuals, and those seeking a second chance. Through master-class coaching, in-person and virtual culinary and hospitality training, as well as customized boot-camp experiences.
They welcome donations from the public, since they are not federally funded.
