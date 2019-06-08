LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking to explore more of the Silver State?
June 8 is "Discover Nevada State Parks Day," and all 23 of Nevada's state parks are offering free admission to guests all day Saturday.
Park visitors can also fish without a license at any state park on Saturday as part of Free Fishing Day.
"Nevada's 23 state parks offer a great diversity of outdoor opportunities," said State Parks Administrator Eric Johnson. "For example, visitors can explore the slot canyons of Cathedral Gorge, tour a genuine ghost town at Berlin-Ichthyosaur or spend a relaxing afternoon fishing at Wild Horse."
Park visitors will have an opportunity to participate in the "passport challenge." According to the Nevada Division of State Parks, park passport booklets are available at any state park and guests can add a stamp to their booklet whenever they visit a park.
Once a person has 15 stamps from different state parks, they are eligible to earn a free annual day-pass for all of Nevada's state parks.
For more information, visit parks.nv.gov.
