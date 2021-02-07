LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Celebrating Super Bowl Sunday with a few drinks this year?
The Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities pledged $2,500 in free Lyft ride credit for Sunday, Feb. 5.
The credit of $5 off one Lyft ride for 500 users is available from 12 p.m. Sunday to 12 a.m. Monday. The discount can be accessed with the code BIGGAME5.
“In 2020, we saw an unprecedented 314 roadway deaths across Nevada -- deaths that were completely preventable,” said Zero Fatalities Program Manager Andrew Bennett in a written statement. “We must remember lives are on the line and it is within each of our control to always drive sober.
"When celebrating your team during the big game, the Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities implores Nevadans to have a game plan and ride safe, because when it comes to our loved ones Zero Fatalities is the only acceptable outcome," he said.
