LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A disabled Air Force Veteran said he was beat up at a Las Vegas bus stop.
"One of the deepest cuts is right here between the eyes," Robert Levine said pointing to his face.
A little before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Levine said he just finished up dinner at the Palms buffet.
He was ready to go but he couldn't find his keys. When he went back to look, Levine said he had to walk through a narrow aisle to get back to the table where he was sitting.
"This lady was in the aisle that I couldn't pass, so I gently bumped her. I don't think I asked her to move, I gently nudged. Well, she moved but her boyfriend got all bent out of shape started yelling at me, 'What the blank blank are you up to?'"
Levine said the yelling caused a scene and security guards told him to leave and escorted him out.
Still without keys, Levine went to the bus stop at Flamingo near Hugh Hefner Road.
"He physically was whaling on me. I mean with his fists, both his fists, and he did it quickly and efficiently," he said.
Levine said the same man from the buffet followed him to the bus stop and beat him up.
"He knew what he was doing."
Levine walked almost five miles home.
"When i got home and I looked at myself in the mirror I was really shocked at how bloody I was."
Levine went to the hospital the next day.
"I didn't know what to do but I'm not a person who likes to get a lot of medical attention."
Levine had a fractured nose and bleeding in his brain. He also got 11 stitches in his forehead.
Levine said he wishes he did things different.
"If I had just said 'I'm sorry,' the whole thing might have just been eliminated."
He said he's still in pain but will feel a lot better once the guy who beat him up is caught.
Anyone who was near the bus stop or the Palms buffet on Tuesday, was asked to give police a call.
