LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas announced that the 27th annual Disability Awareness Day will be held at the Sammy Davis Jr. Plaza in Lorenzi Park on Oct. 13.
According to a statement from the city, the event is free to the public and is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will offer a free lunch, while supplies last, and feature live entertainment and door prizes. Parking is also free.
“This event brings welcome resources to families every year,” Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear said. “Bring the family to enjoy a fun day in the park while you learn what assistance is available and network with new contacts to make life better for family members or friends with disabilities.”
October is Disability Awareness Month, the city said.
Those with wheelchairs will receive a complimentary wheelchair wash and safety check, the city said. Representatives from more than 60 organizations who serve the disabled community will help attendees with employment, independent living, recreational activities, financial planning, benefits counseling, transportation, housing and more.
The event is co-sponsored with the Southern Nevada Center for Independent Living, the Nevada Statewide Council for Independent Living, and The Challenger Newspaper.
More information about the event can be found by clicking here or by calling 702-889-4216.
Lorenzi Park is located at 720 Twin Lakes Drive.
