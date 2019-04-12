LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — The Diocese of Las Vegas released 33 names of clergy with past credible complaints of sexual abuse against minors on Friday.
Of the 33 names, 21 are deceased.
The Most Reverend George Leo Thomas, Bishop of the Diocese of Las Vegas, said he decided to launch an investigation after listening to victims of abuse within the Catholic Church.
“I’m very deeply apologetic truly aggrieved for the people who have been abused,” Thomas said. “Often times, the pain and guilt that survivors feel is still in the present tense. Still in the present moment. So it’s very important for the church to listen very attentively to the hearts of our minds of the surviving community and to make a very big step, which is to live in transparency and truth.”
The Diocese of Las Vegas launched an investigation using former Clark County District Attorney David Roger. Roger looked at files from the Diocese dating back 80 years to compile the list.
“Has there been an admission, has there been a civil complaint filed, has there been settlements.," Roger said. "So we looked at all of those to determine whether there’s probable cause or credible allegations of sexual abuse of children."
The Diocese of Las Vegas estimated it had spent as much as $15 million in payouts for these abuse cases since 1995.
“That would include the settlement for individual claims, counseling costs, individual’s attorney fees and so forth,” said Thomas.
You can view a list of all of the priests and church workers accused here.
