LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sunday’s storm brought rain, wind and some hope for the Las Vegas Valley.
Rainfall totals ranged from 0.19” at McCarran International Airport to nearly an inch of rain near Henderson Executive Airport.
While the rain is welcome, the storm did nothing for Lake Mead.
Water levels at the lake are dictated by snowpack in Colorado, according to Bronson Mack with the Southern Nevada Water Authority.
Mack said the snowmelt in the springtime flows down the Colorado River into Lake Powell then gets released into Lake Mead.
It would take several years of above normal snowfall to help improve our Lake Mead water level. Mack said the rain did help in another way.
He suggests that locals turn off our irrigation system for several days, maybe even into next weekend.
The rain Sunday, along with an anticipated storm next weekend, will help our plants, shrubs and flowers.
If everyone in the valley turned off their irrigation system, it would save millions of gallons of water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.